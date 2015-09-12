Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev attended a ceremony to see off the first train on the Baku-Sumgayit route

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today attended a ceremony to see off the first train on the Baku-Sumgayit route.

Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov informed the head of state about the work done on the Baku-Bilajari-Sumgayit railway project.

The first ticket of the new train was presented to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the sending off of the first passenger train.

Then, President Ilham Aliyev met the staff of the trains.

In conclusion, a picture was taken.