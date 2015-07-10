Azerbaijani President expresses condolences to Kyrgyz counterpart

Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President expressed his condolences to this Kyrgyz counterpart. On this occassion, head of Azerbaijani state wrote a letter to the President of Kyrgyzstan, Almazbek Atambayev. Report informs, the letter says:

Dear Almazbek Sharshenovich,

I was deeply saddened by the news of the sudden death of your older brother Kalıybek Sharshenov.

I extend my heartfelt sympathies and condolences to You and your family for this heavy loss.

May his soul rest in peace!

Ilham Aliyev,

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, July 9, 2015