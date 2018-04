Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ According to the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Mehriban Aliyeva has been appointed First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, on February 21, the Security Council has held a meeting under the chairmanship of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev introduced Mehriban Aliyeva at the meeting.