Azerbaijani President attends opening of the Bike Park

Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, his spouse, the Chairman of the Organizing Committee of "Baku-2015" I European Games Mehriban Aliyeva, and daughter Arzu Aliyeva attended the opening of the Bike Park.

Report informs, the head of state and his spouse first familiarized with the general plan of the park.

President Ilham Aliyev was informed about the works done there. It was mentioned that, in the territory of the park with total area of 30 hectares, Bike Park (BMX) built as envisaged for the 1197 spectators, which will take advantage of during the European games. There also built a platform for competition with obstacles. Created conditions fully meet the standards of the International Cycling Union. There are special places for VIPs, athletes, disabled spectators, media representatives.

The two-storey building in the bike park, there are registration center, rooms for the analysis of doping, a conference room for 25 people, and other auxiliary rooms.

On the roof of the office building established launching pad with a special coating and 20 tents for the training of athletes.

On the territory there are also VİP parking, parking for the Olympic family, representatives of international federations and officials of land for registration of personal accommodation and so on.

After reading the bike park, the President met with members of the "Synergy Baku Cycling Project" team.

Then pictures were taken.