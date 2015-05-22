Azerbaijani President attends opening of Boyukshor boulevard and park

Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 22, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening of Boyukshor Boulevard and Park.

Report informs, the head of state and his spouse reviewed the stand on the work done within the framework of the first stage of the restoration of Lake Boyukshor.

Then President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of Boyukshor Boulevard and Park.

President Ilham Aliyev and his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva walked in the territory of Boyukshor Boulevard and Park.