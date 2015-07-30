Azerbaijani PM approves the rules of issuance control stamps for drugs and religious literature

Baku. 30 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers passed a document approving the rules for the control and accounting of funds received from the issue of control stamps to the state budget. Report informs, a decree signed by Prime Minister Artur Rasi-zadeh.

The new document regulates issues related to the manufacturing of control stamps for drugs and literature (on paper and electronic format), audio and video materials, articles and items of religious purpose, other informational materials of religious content, control and accounting of the flow of funds to the state budget, received from the issuance of control marks.

According to the rules, the Ministry of Health and the State Committee on Works with Religious Organizations should submit to the Ministry of Finance on annual needs for control stamps for 6 months prior to the beginning of the next calendar year.

Production (order) of the marks to be made by the Ministry of Finance. Funding for the manufacture of control marks will be provided at the expense of the state budget funds, allocated for this purpose.

Storage of the control marks will be provided by the Ministry of Health and the State Committee.

The Ministry of Health and the State Committee carries out the sale of control marks to businesses and individuals at the rates determined by the Resolution No. 214 of the Cabinet of Ministers on July 1, 2014 on the approval of the "Amount of contributions for obtaining control stamps."

Monitoring and accounting of the funds received from the issuance of control marks, will be implemented by the Ministry of Finance.