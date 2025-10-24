Azerbaijani official: Arbitration provides great opportunity for broad judicial reforms
- 24 October, 2025
- 14:30
The establishment of an Arbitration Center in Azerbaijan provides significant opportunities for resolving contentious issues, Araz Poladov, a sector head at the Presidential Administration, said during an international event marking the opening of the Arbitration Center in Baku, Report informs.
He emphasized that developing arbitration is a crucial step in protecting business partnerships:
"This will be one of the most trusted centers. The country adopted its arbitration law in 2023, establishing procedural rules based on international conventions. This legislative step opens up substantial opportunities for legal professionals. The presence of arbitration also paves the way for broad reforms within the judicial system," Poladov said.
