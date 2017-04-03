Azerbaijan toughens penalty for failure to use state budget funds for intended purpose

© Report

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ It is proposed in Azerbaijan to toughen the penalty for failure to use state budget funds for intended use.

Report informs, according to Article 308-1 of current Criminal Code (failure to use of means of the state budget, targeted budget funds or extra-budgetary state funds for intended use), failure to use of means of the state budget, targeted budget funds or extra-budgetary state funds for intended use is punished with, if committed in considerable amount, depriving of to take certain office or engage in certain activity for the term up to 3 years with fine from 8.000 AZN to 10.000 AZN or imprisonment for the term up to 3 years with depriving of to take certain office or engage in certain activity for the term up to 3 years. The draft amendment proposes to increase the penalty amount from 9.000 AZN to 13.000 AZN.

The draft amendment recommended to the plenary session of Milli Majlis.