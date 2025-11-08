Azerbaijan's Victory Museum to open to visitors starting tomorrow

The Victory Museum of Azerbaijan will be open to visitors starting from November 9.

According to Report, the entrance of the museum features the Iron Fist installation, which has become a symbol of the historic Victory, along with quotes from the speeches of the Victorious Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev.

The wall surrounding the museum bears the names of Azerbaijani heroes who were martyred during the 44-day Patriotic War, engraved as a mark of respect. A stream of flowing water along the wall symbolizes the eternal life of the martyrs and the fact that they will forever live in people's hearts. The museum's exhibition halls also include the names of martyrs who died both before the Patriotic War in Karabakh and after Victory Day.

On November 8, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the Victory Monument in Baku and attended the opening ceremony of the Victory Museum.