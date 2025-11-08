Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade

    Azerbaijan's Victory Museum to open to visitors starting tomorrow

    Domestic policy
    • 08 November, 2025
    • 12:40
    Azerbaijan's Victory Museum to open to visitors starting tomorrow

    The Victory Museum of Azerbaijan will be open to visitors starting from November 9.

    According to Report, the entrance of the museum features the Iron Fist installation, which has become a symbol of the historic Victory, along with quotes from the speeches of the Victorious Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev.

    The wall surrounding the museum bears the names of Azerbaijani heroes who were martyred during the 44-day Patriotic War, engraved as a mark of respect. A stream of flowing water along the wall symbolizes the eternal life of the martyrs and the fact that they will forever live in people's hearts. The museum's exhibition halls also include the names of martyrs who died both before the Patriotic War in Karabakh and after Victory Day.

    On November 8, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the Victory Monument in Baku and attended the opening ceremony of the Victory Museum.

    Azerbaijan Victory Day Path to Victory Victory Museum
    Zəfər muzeyi sabahdan ziyarətçilər üçün açıq olacaq
    Музей Победы откроется для посетителей с 9 ноября

    Latest News

    14:25

    Erdogan: 'Glad to be with you on 5th anniversary of Victory Day'

    Foreign policy
    14:24

    Prime Minister of Pakistan: Today, I see the strong Azerbaijani people celebrating a magnificent event with great enthusiasm and patriotic passion

    Foreign policy
    14:17

    Pakistan PM: Watching skies filled with sound of JF-17 jets is a proud sight

    Foreign policy
    14:17

    Erdogan: Joint steps to be taken with Azerbaijan for effective use of BTK

    Foreign policy
    14:14

    Erdogan praises Ilham Aliyev's peace efforts

    Foreign policy
    14:04

    Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on Victory Monument and Victory Museum

    Domestic policy
    13:58

    Pakistan Foreign Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory Day

    Foreign policy
    13:55

    President: Today, Azerbaijan is economically independent of any country

    Domestic policy
    13:53

    President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan never intended to put up with occupation

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed