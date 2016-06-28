Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation to join 25th session of OSCE PA

Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani MPs Azay Guliyev, Ulviyya Aghayeva, Kamran Nabizade, Elshad Hasanov and Tahir Mirkishili led by Vice-speaker of the parliament, head of the Azerbaijani delegation to OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Bahar Muradova will attend the 25th Annual Session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly to be held in Tbilisi, Georgia, Report was told in the press service of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).

The session will take place 1-5 July 2016, bringing together parliamentarians from across the Organization's 57 participating States at the ExpoGeorgia Exhibition Center in Tbilisi. Held under the theme "25 Years of Parliamentary Co-operation: Building Trust Through Dialogue," the session will commemorate the quarter-century anniversary of the Assembly's work.

The Annual Session, the largest event on the OSCE PA calendar, attracts policy experts, diplomats, representatives of international organizations and members of the media, in addition to the some 300 parliamentarians expected to attend.

Expected keynote speakers include Georgian Speaker of Parliament David Usupashvili, Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili, OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President Ilkka Kanerva (MP, Finland) OSCE Chairman-in-Office and German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Featuring several days of parliamentary debate in committee and plenary meetings, the session is expected to culminate in adoption by majority vote of the 2016 Tbilisi Declaration. The Declaration will contain the Assembly's wide-ranging pronouncements and policy recommendations for the OSCE and its participating States in the fields of political affairs, economics, the environment and human rights. The Declaration will then be sent to the foreign ministers of OSCE participating States and presented in national parliaments.