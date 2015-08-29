Azerbaijan launches campaign on nomination of candidates

Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ According to the schedule approved by the Central Election Commission (CEC), the process of nomination of candidates starts from August 29. Documents needed for registration of a candidate in the election must be submitted to the district election commissions from September 12 to October 2 at 18: 00 p.m.

The Chairman of CEC, Mazahir Panahov said that conducting pre-election campaign during the parliamentary elections will be launched on October 9. The campaign will end on October 31 at 08: 00 a.m.