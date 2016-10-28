Azerbaijan grants additional powers to authority struggling against religious extremism

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ Draft amendments to the laws "On freedom of religious belief", "On media", "On gas supply", "On electrical energy" and "On water supply","On telecommunication" and "On traffic" were discussed at the today's plenary session of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).

Report informs, according to the amendments to the law "On freedom of religious belief", activity of the religious organizations engaged in religious extremism in the country has been banned.

In addition, engaging in religious extremism will led to liquidation of a religious organization.

According to the amendments to the laws "On gas supply", "On electrical energy" and "On water supply","On telecommunication", under court decision, supply of gas, power, water may be stopped, communication services may be limited in the area of operation under the instruction of the authority struggling against religious extremism during special operation against religious extremism.

In addition, draft amendments to the Article 12 of law "On traffic" were discussed.

According to the draft amendment, the authority struggling against religious extremism was granted a power to temporarily restrict or ban traffic during the operation against religious extremism in any area of the country.

The drafts amendments were put to vote and adopted.