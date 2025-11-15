Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    Another 80 families returning to liberated Azerbaijani territories

    Domestic policy
    • 15 November, 2025
    • 09:55
    Another 80 families returning to liberated Azerbaijani territories

    Eighty families (362 people) of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) have returned to the village of Mammadbayli in Azerbaijan's Zangilan district and the village of Khidirli in the Aghdam district, which were liberated from occupation, Report informs.

    These families were previously temporarily housed in dormitories, sanatoriums, children's camps, and unfinished and administrative buildings. However, following the brilliant victory of the Azerbaijani Army in the Patriotic War under the leadership of Azerbaijani President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, these IDPs now have the opportunity to voluntarily, safely, and with dignity return to their homeland after 30 years.

    Presently, 30 families (143 people) are returning to Mammadbayli and 50 families (219 people) to Khidirli.

    Residents expressed their gratitude to the head of state and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state care, and also thanked the brave Azerbaijani army for liberating the country's lands from occupation, wishing peace to the souls of the martyrs who died in the name of this lofty goal.

    Azerbaijan former IDPs Patriotic War
    Photo
    İşğaldan azad edilən ərazilərə daha 80 ailə köçürülüb
    Photo
    На освобожденные территории Азербайджана возвращаются еще 80 семей

    Latest News

    09:55
    Photo

    Another 80 families returning to liberated Azerbaijani territories

    Domestic policy
    09:35
    Photo
    Video

    US tests B61-12 nuclear bomb without warhead

    Other countries
    09:18

    Venezuelan president calls on American people to prevent war in Latin America

    Other countries
    09:05

    US officials seek to dissuade Trump from resuming nuclear testing

    Other countries
    20:57

    Danish Foreign Minister invites online haters to meet in person

    Other countries
    20:55

    King Charles becomes fifth oldest monarch in British history

    Other countries
    20:32

    Bus crashes into stop in Sweden: Fatalities and injuries reported

    Other countries
    20:15
    Photo

    Finalists of Azad Mirzajanzada Development Program visit his office-museum

    Education and science
    20:03

    Trump to host released Israeli hostages at White House

    Other countries
    All News Feed