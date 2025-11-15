Another 80 families returning to liberated Azerbaijani territories

Eighty families (362 people) of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) have returned to the village of Mammadbayli in Azerbaijan's Zangilan district and the village of Khidirli in the Aghdam district, which were liberated from occupation, Report informs.

These families were previously temporarily housed in dormitories, sanatoriums, children's camps, and unfinished and administrative buildings. However, following the brilliant victory of the Azerbaijani Army in the Patriotic War under the leadership of Azerbaijani President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, these IDPs now have the opportunity to voluntarily, safely, and with dignity return to their homeland after 30 years.

Presently, 30 families (143 people) are returning to Mammadbayli and 50 families (219 people) to Khidirli.

Residents expressed their gratitude to the head of state and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state care, and also thanked the brave Azerbaijani army for liberating the country's lands from occupation, wishing peace to the souls of the martyrs who died in the name of this lofty goal.