Azerbaijan reduces twice amount for license of private security activity

License to be issued by State Security Service and MIA

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with decree 'On some measures in the field of licensing' signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on December 21, amount for license of private security activity reduced twice.

Report informs, in accordance with decree, state duty for license of private security activities by Azerbaijan State Security (to ensure safety of legal persons, established by foreign legal persons or foreigners and stateless persons in Azerbaijan Republic, including safety of legal persons established with participation of foreign capital directly or indirectly) and Ministry of Internal Affairs (in other cases) is 1500 manats.

Up to now this amount was 3000 manats.

In general, amount of state duty for licensing activities regarding cases arising from state security was reduced twice.