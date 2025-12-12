Ambassador highlights Heydar Aliyev's role in shaping Türkiye–Azerbaijan relations
Domestic policy
- 12 December, 2025
- 13:07
The National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, played a great role in reshaping the brotherhood between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, Türkiye's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Birol Akgun, told journalists at the Alley of Honor, Report informs.
"Heydar Aliyev made great contributions to solving many problems that Azerbaijan faced in the first years of its independence, as well as to protecting its independence and economic-cultural development. He is a founding leader. Today's Azerbaijan is largely his creation," the ambassador added.
Ambassador Akgun underlined Heydar Aliyev's slogan "One nation, two states" and noted that "this expression is a great legacy for us."
Latest News
13:20
Turkish Defense Ministry commemorates Heydar AliyevForeign policy
13:19
Azerbaijan's population exceeds 10 million as of November 2025Social security
13:16
Azerbaijan nearly doubled direct investment in Georgia in nine monthsFinance
13:10
Uzbekistan to declare 2027 Year of Preventive Diplomacy in NAMRegion
13:09
Kazakhstan proposes creation of specialized UN water agencyRegion
13:07
Ambassador highlights Heydar Aliyev's role in shaping Türkiye–Azerbaijan relationsDomestic policy
13:04
Barcelona sends explosive report to UEFA after Frankfurt fans' destruction of Camp NouFootball
13:00
Belarusian Embassy shares post on occasion of Heydar Aliyev's Remembrance DayForeign policy
12:58