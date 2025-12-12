Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
    Ambassador highlights Heydar Aliyev's role in shaping Türkiye–Azerbaijan relations

    Domestic policy
    • 12 December, 2025
    • 13:07
    Ambassador highlights Heydar Aliyev's role in shaping Türkiye–Azerbaijan relations

    The National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, played a great role in reshaping the brotherhood between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, Türkiye's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Birol Akgun, told journalists at the Alley of Honor, Report informs.

    "Heydar Aliyev made great contributions to solving many problems that Azerbaijan faced in the first years of its independence, as well as to protecting its independence and economic-cultural development. He is a founding leader. Today's Azerbaijan is largely his creation," the ambassador added.

    Ambassador Akgun underlined Heydar Aliyev's slogan "One nation, two states" and noted that "this expression is a great legacy for us."

    Türkiyə səfiri: Heydər Əliyev qurucu bir liderdir
    Посол рассказал о роли Гейдара Алиева в развитии отношений Турции и Азербайджана

