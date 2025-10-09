Ali Naghiyev: Use of artificial intelligence for criminal purposes rising
Domestic policy
- 09 October, 2025
- 11:54
With the development of artificial intelligence, interest in its use for criminal purposes is increasing.
Report informs that this was included in the address of the Chief of the State Security Service (DTX), Colonel-General Ali Naghiyev, to the participants of the Critical Infrastructure Defence Challenge (CIDC 2025) cybersecurity festival.
According to him, the growing interest in the application of artificial intelligence solutions has been observed in all areas recently:
"The DTX implements legal, as well as technical and technological measures to combat criminal acts carried out using artificial intelligence, especially cases of sabotage."
Latest News
12:58
Central Bank announces development of bill on virtual assetsFinance
12:56
Ambassador: Energy co-op with Azerbaijan - one of Moldova's prioritiesEnergy
12:47
Ambassador: Azerbaijan was first in post-Soviet space to resolve its territorial issueForeign policy
12:45
Azerbaijan's fintech association signs memorandums of understandingFinance
12:43
Azerbaijan Minister of Defense extends condolences to Pakistani sideForeign policy
12:41
China commerce ministry adds 14 foreign entities to unreliable entity listOther countries
12:32
Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina sign memorandum on missing personsForeign policy
12:28
Photo
Creating change through art: Where climate action meets inclusion and accessibilityBusiness
12:28