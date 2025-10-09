Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    Ali Naghiyev: Use of artificial intelligence for criminal purposes rising

    Domestic policy
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 11:54
    Ali Naghiyev: Use of artificial intelligence for criminal purposes rising

    With the development of artificial intelligence, interest in its use for criminal purposes is increasing.

    Report informs that this was included in the address of the Chief of the State Security Service (DTX), Colonel-General Ali Naghiyev, to the participants of the Critical Infrastructure Defence Challenge (CIDC 2025) cybersecurity festival.

    According to him, the growing interest in the application of artificial intelligence solutions has been observed in all areas recently:

    "The DTX implements legal, as well as technical and technological measures to combat criminal acts carried out using artificial intelligence, especially cases of sabotage."

    State Security Service
    Əli Nağıyev: Süni intellektin cinayət məqsədləri üçün istifadəsinə maraq artır
    Али Нагиев: СГБ применяет технические меры для борьбы с преступлениями с использованием ИИ

