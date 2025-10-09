Ali Naghiyev: Use of artificial intelligence for criminal purposes rising

With the development of artificial intelligence, interest in its use for criminal purposes is increasing.

Report informs that this was included in the address of the Chief of the State Security Service (DTX), Colonel-General Ali Naghiyev, to the participants of the Critical Infrastructure Defence Challenge (CIDC 2025) cybersecurity festival.

According to him, the growing interest in the application of artificial intelligence solutions has been observed in all areas recently:

"The DTX implements legal, as well as technical and technological measures to combat criminal acts carried out using artificial intelligence, especially cases of sabotage."