Ali Hasanov: Government and opposition may discuss on any matter

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ The government and the opposition can discuss any topic, because these two institutions actually determine the current and future political, public and social management of the Azerbaijani society, the fate of the domestic and foreign policy.Report informs it was stated by the head of social and political issues of the Presidential Administration Ali Hasanov at today's meeting between the government and the opposition division.

A. Hasanov said that the meetings between the government and the opposition become a tradition: Two months ago we had our first meeting at which some issues for future meetings were discussed.

The official representative of the AP added that, at present any issues related to the country's present and future and society can become a topic of discussion between the government and opposition forces:

I am sure that the chairman of the party here offer good ideas and themes, and we are from meeting to meeting will discuss the issues and come to a definite opinion.