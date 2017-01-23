Agenda of first plenary of Milli Majlis spring session announced

Disciplinary Commission of the Azerbaijani Parliament will be reorganized

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ Agenda of the plenary session of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) on February 1 was announced.

Milli Majlis Spokesperson Akif Tavakkuloglu told Report, the session's agenda includes 27 issues.

These are reorganization of the Milli Majlis Disciplinary and Accounts Commissions, approval of the plan for legislative affairs of Milli Majlis spring session for the year of 2017, as well amendments to the Criminal Code, Administrative Offences Code, Customs Code, laws "On access to information", "On insolvency and bankruptcy", "On accounting", "On grants", "On social insurance", "On state duty", "On aviation", "On customs tariff", "On securities market", "On protection of historical and cultural monuments".