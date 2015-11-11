A group persons dismissed from Musavat filed a charge against Party

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ A group of dissatisfied persons removed from Musavat Party appealed to Binagadi District Court for cancellation of the results of the last congress of the Party.

Report was told by Rovshan Damirli, former Chairman of Surakhani District Organization of the Party.

Cancellation of the results, recall of congress requested on the ground of violations in the Party's last congress in the appeal filed to the Court, he said.

Earlier, appeal made to the Ministry of Justice regarding cancellation of the results of the Party's last congress. But the Ministry refused to hear the appeal and said that the issue is a matter of dispute.