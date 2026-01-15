Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    540 people readmitted to Azerbaijan from Europe last year

    Domestic policy
    15 January, 2026
    18:03
    540 people readmitted to Azerbaijan from Europe last year

    A total of 540 people (all from European countries) were readmitted to Azerbaijan last year, the State Migration Service told Report.

    The agency noted that the process was carried out within the framework of readmission agreements signed by Azerbaijan and currently in force.

    Such agreements regulate the return of individuals who do not meet the conditions for legal stay in other countries and are implemented in line with international obligations.

    Azerbaijan State Migration Service readmission European countries
    Ötən il 540 nəfər Azərbaycana readmissiya olunub
    В 2025 году в Азербайджан были реадмиссированы 540 человек

