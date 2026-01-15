540 people readmitted to Azerbaijan from Europe last year
Domestic policy
- 15 January, 2026
- 18:03
A total of 540 people (all from European countries) were readmitted to Azerbaijan last year, the State Migration Service told Report.
The agency noted that the process was carried out within the framework of readmission agreements signed by Azerbaijan and currently in force.
Such agreements regulate the return of individuals who do not meet the conditions for legal stay in other countries and are implemented in line with international obligations.
Latest News
18:27
Serbia, Hungary aim to finalize NIS ownership deal by week's endOther countries
18:19
Expansion of Tbilisi Int'l Airport entrusted to French companyRegion
18:03
540 people readmitted to Azerbaijan from Europe last yearDomestic policy
17:56
Azerbaijan's onion exports to Belarus rise by 36 timesAIC
17:43
Illegal migration to EU falls by 26% in 2025Other countries
17:36
Norway coaches banned in ski jumping suit scandal verdicts ahead of Winter OlympicsIndividual sports
17:26
MP: Azerbaijan emerges as key player in global energy and green agendaEnergy
17:21
Photo
Azerbaijani FM briefs EU envoy on progress in peace process with ArmeniaForeign policy
17:16