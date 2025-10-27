5 years pass since Armenia's terror attack in Azerbaijan's Garayusifli village

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Five years have passed since the Armenian Armed Forces launched a rocket attack on Azerbaijan's Barda, Report informs.

    This was yet another terror attack by the Armenian side during the 44th-day Patriotic War, targeting civilians.

    On October 27, 2020, the enemy fired Smerch missiles at the Garayusifli village in the Barda district, located far from the combat zone.

    As a result of the rocket attack, civilians were killed – Ofelia Jafarova, Aybaniz Ahmadova (born in 2013), Ehtiram Ismayilov and Aysu Isgandarova (born in 2013), and 13 others were injured.

    The missile strike completely destroyed several residential buildings, causing significant damage to residents.

    The Barda district and city center were hit by rockets and heavy artillery fire from the Armenian Armed Forces three times (October 5, 27, and 28). These strikes killed 29 people, injured 112, and caused significant damage to civilian infrastructure and vehicles.

    Ermənistanın Bərdənin Qarayusifli kəndində törətdiyi terrordan 5 il ötür
    Минуло 5 лет со дня совершения армянами теракта в селе Гараюсифли

