40 Azerbaijanis readmitted from Germany on October 9
Domestic policy
- 10 October, 2025
- 10:46
A total of 40 Azerbaijani citizens were readmitted to the country from Germany, the State Migration Service (SMS) told Report.
The process took place within the framework of the agreement "On the Readmission of Persons Residing Without Authorization between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the European Union".
Latest News
11:42
President Ilham Aliyev discusses Lachin's development at CIS Heads of State Council MeetingForeign policy
11:37
Russia hopes Trump remains committed to Ukraine peace effortsRegion
11:25
President Ilham Aliyev: Relations between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan are steadily developingForeign policy
11:15
Azerbaijani Parliament holds plenary meeting of fall sessionMilli Majlis
11:13
Photo
Ilham Aliyev delivers speech at meeting of CIS Council of Heads of State in Dushanbe – UPDATED-2Foreign policy
11:07
Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas exports grow almost 8%Business
10:46
40 Azerbaijanis readmitted from Germany on October 9Domestic policy
10:44
Summit of CIS Heads of State begins in DushanbeRegion
10:38