    Commemorative evening dedicated to Azerbaijan's Victory Day held in Prague

    Diaspora
    • 11 November, 2025
    • 09:03
    Commemorative evening dedicated to Azerbaijan's Victory Day held in Prague

    A commemorative evening marking the 5th anniversary of the Victory in the Patriotic War took place at the House of Azerbaijani Culture in the Czech capital, Prague, the State Committee on Work with the Azerbaijani Diaspora told Report.

    The event was organized by the Azerbaijani Diaspora Support Fund under the State Committee and the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the Czech Republic.

    The evening began with the screening of a video featuring the address of the President of Azerbaijan and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev about the liberation of Shusha, as well as the public's reaction to this historic news.

    The head of the House of Azerbaijani Culture, Leyla Begim Jafarova, spoke about the historical significance of the glorious victory achieved by Azerbaijan in the 44-day Patriotic War. She emphasized the immense importance of the people"s struggle for freedom - both from a spiritual perspective and in terms of preserving national values.

    The event also featured a staged performance of Leyla Begim Jafarova's play "Atla Gedish" ("Knight's Move"), translated into Czech. The roles were performed by local actors Richard Fiala, Gabriela Pishná, Vítek Mastalíř, and Kryštof Nogynek.

    During the evening, the doll "Natavan", created by artist Vafa Ashumova for Victory Day, and the art exhibition "Roots" by artist Geyran Mustafazada were also presented.

    Photo
    Praqada Azərbaycanın Zəfər Günü münasibətilə xatirə gecəsi keçirilib
    Photo
    В Праге провели памятный вечер по случаю Дня Победы Азербайджана

