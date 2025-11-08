Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade

    Azerbaijani community in Lisbon marks Victory Day with special event

    Diaspora
    • 08 November, 2025
    • 21:32
    Azerbaijani community in Lisbon marks Victory Day with special event

    The Azerbaijani community in Portugal's capital, Lisbon, held an event dedicated to November 8 – Victory Day, according to Report.

    The event was organized with the support of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora and was attended by members of the Azerbaijani community as well as representatives of the Colombian, Brazilian, Greek, Turkish, Polish, Dutch, and Ukrainian diasporas.

    The ceremony began with the performance of the National Anthem of Azerbaijan and a minute of silence in memory of the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country's freedom.

    Participants were informed about Azerbaijan's restoration of territorial integrity following the 44-day Patriotic War and the importance of this victory for the nation.

    Presentations were given about various aspects of Azerbaijani culture, including the famous Karabakh horses. In the artistic segment, Turkish musician Gulum Baran, head of the Baran music group, performed Azerbaijani classics.

    At the end of the event, participants were presented with kelaghayi scarves decorated with the traditional Azerbaijani buta motif.

    Portugal Azerbaijani community Victory Day
    Photo
    Portuqaliyada Zəfər Günü qeyd edilib
    В Португалии отметили День Победы Азербайджана

    Latest News

    21:57

    Top defense officials of several countries attend military parade in Baku

    Military
    21:46
    Photo

    Azerbaijani judoka Hidayat Heydarov claims gold at VI Islamic Solidarity Games

    Individual sports
    21:36
    Photo

    Victory Day celebrations conclude in Shusha with fireworks

    Domestic policy
    21:32
    Photo

    Azerbaijani community in Lisbon marks Victory Day with special event

    Diaspora
    21:22
    Photo

    Baku celebrating Victory Day with grand concert

    Domestic policy
    21:06
    Video

    Azerbaijani State Security Service's Eagle unit takes part in Baku military parade

    Military
    21:00
    Photo
    Video

    Military parade dedicated to Victory Day held in Baku – UPDATED-6

    Military
    20:33
    Photo

    Fireworks light up Khankendi sky after Victory Day concert

    Domestic policy
    20:31

    Azerbaijan to host World Telecommunication Development Conference in November

    ICT
    All News Feed