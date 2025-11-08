Azerbaijani community in Lisbon marks Victory Day with special event

The Azerbaijani community in Portugal's capital, Lisbon, held an event dedicated to November 8 – Victory Day, according to Report.

The event was organized with the support of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora and was attended by members of the Azerbaijani community as well as representatives of the Colombian, Brazilian, Greek, Turkish, Polish, Dutch, and Ukrainian diasporas.

The ceremony began with the performance of the National Anthem of Azerbaijan and a minute of silence in memory of the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country's freedom.

Participants were informed about Azerbaijan's restoration of territorial integrity following the 44-day Patriotic War and the importance of this victory for the nation.

Presentations were given about various aspects of Azerbaijani culture, including the famous Karabakh horses. In the artistic segment, Turkish musician Gulum Baran, head of the Baran music group, performed Azerbaijani classics.

At the end of the event, participants were presented with kelaghayi scarves decorated with the traditional Azerbaijani buta motif.