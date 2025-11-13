Uzbekistan undertakes large-scale efforts to preserve cultural heritage

Uzbekistan is carrying out great work to preserve its cultural heritage, Uzbek Minister of Culture Ozodbek Nazarbekov stated during the plenary session of the international congress Spiritual Heritage and Enlightenment in Central Asia, Report informs.

"According to UNESCO, 65% of the world's cultural heritage is insufficiently protected or not digitized, which places great responsibility on every state. In recent years, Uzbekistan has undertaken large-scale efforts in this regard," the minister said.

He emphasized that these efforts are aimed not only at safeguarding historical and cultural values but also at transmitting them to future generations through modern education and enlightenment methods.

Nazarbekov added that the combination of science and spiritual heritage fosters intellectual development and progress in society: "The only way to raise new scholars and thinkers – new Al-Biruni, Al-Khwarizmi, and Al-Farghani – from the younger generation is through this path."

The minister called on brotherly nations and regional communities to jointly participate in the preservation and digitization of spiritual heritage, to cultivate deep respect for diverse cultures, religions, and national values within the global community, and to promote the idea of accepting nations not as "others but as equals".