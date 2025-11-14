Central Asia, Azerbaijan cinema days open in Uzbekistan

The official opening of the Cinema Days of Central Asia and Azerbaijan took place at the National Cinema Palace of Uzbekistan, Report informs referring to the National News Agency of Uzbekistan.

The event began with a roundtable discussion with delegations on developing cooperation in cinematography.

Shukhrat Rizayev, Director of the Cinematography Agency of Uzbekistan; Rashad Azizov, General Director of the Cinematography Agency of Azerbaijan; Adilet Omarov, Deputy Chairman of the State Center for Support of National Cinema of Kazakhstan; and representatives of Central Asian countries and the media spoke at the opening ceremony.

Participants noted the strengthening of creative ties between filmmakers from the Turkic states and the transition of cooperation to a new stage. International film festivals, creative competitions, and joint projects contribute to the further development of partnerships.

The Cinema Days of Central Asia and Azerbaijan aim to strengthen cultural ties, bring people together through art, and facilitate the exchange of professional experience.

On the first day of the program, viewers were presented with a selection of short films created by directors from the region and Azerbaijan.