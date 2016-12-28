Zeynab Khanlarova celebrates birthday

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ People’s Artist of USSR and Azerbaijan Zeynab Khanlarova celebrates her 80th anniversary today, Report informs.

Zeynab Khanlarova was born on 28 December 1936, in Baku and was the youngest of the family’s five children. In 1956, Zeynab Khanlarova graduated from Baku Pedagogical School named after M.A.Sabir. In 1961, she graduated from Baku Musical School named after Asaf Zeynally (S.I.Shushinski’s class) and became a soloist of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.

Zeynab Khanlarova was the deputy of Supreme Soviet of Azerbaijan SSR (XI-XII convocations) and the National Assembly of Azerbaijan (I-III convocations).

Zeynab Khanlarova played Leyli’s part in "Leyli and Majnun" opera, Asli’s part in "Asli and Karam" opera of Uzeyir Hajibeyov, Arabzangi’s part in Magomayev’s "Shah Ismayil" opera and others.

Besides that, Zeynab Khanlarova successfully performed Azerbaijani musical style - mugham. Zeynab Khanlarova’s voice can be heard in such mugham compositions as "Shahnaz", "Gatar", "Bayati Shiraz" and in many others. Zeynab Khanlarova achieved a great success in Estrada genre of music. Khanlarova’s repertoire includes songs of such composers as Tofig Guliyev, Arif Malikov, Alekper Taghiyev, Emin Sabitoglu, Gara Garayev, Fikret Amirov and many other famous composers. Khanlarova successfully performed songs in Russian, Ukrainian, Moldavian, Georgian, Persian, Arabian, Chinese, Indian, Turkish and in many other languages. Zeynab Khanlarova had concerts in Russia, Ukraine, Latvia, Moldavia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, India, China, Iran, Iraq, Egypt, Israel, Turkey, Georgia, Armenia, Bulgaria, Germany, Poland, Hungary, Austria, Finland, Sweden and Czech Republic.

In Azerbaijan besides Baku, Zeynab Khanlarova had concerts also in Ganja, Khankendi, Sheki, Shusha, Nakhchivan (city), Lankaran and in other regions.