    Uzeyir Hajibayli's operetta staged in Turkmenistan

    Cultural policy
    17 November, 2025
    • 15:06
    Uzeyir Hajibayli's operetta staged in Turkmenistan

    A performance of the same name, based on the operetta "Husband and wife" by the prominent Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibayli, was staged in the Turkmen language at the Main Drama Theatre named after the Great Saparmyrat Turkmenbashy in Ashgabat, the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan told Report.

    Originally written in 1909 and regarded as the first operetta of the East, this work was met with great interest and applause by the audience on the Ashgabat stage.

    Members of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Turkmenistan, along with their families, attended the performance and later met with the cast, presenting the artists with bouquets in appreciation.

    Uzeyir Hajibayli"s legacy holds a distinguished place in Turkmenistan"s cultural landscape. In addition to "Husband and wife," the composer"s celebrated operetta "Arshin mal alan" continues to be successfully staged across various theatres in Ashgabat, consistently earning high praise from both local and international audiences.

    Aşqabadda Üzeyir Hacıbəylinin "Ər və arvad" operettası türkmən dilində təqdim olunub
    В Ашхабаде представили оперетту Узеира Гаджибейли на туркменском языке

