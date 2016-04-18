Turkish President will visit Baku to attend global forum

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of Turkish Republic Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will attend the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) 7th Global Forum, which will be held in Baku on April 25-27.

Report was told in the Information and Public Relations Department of the Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The forum is entitled 'Living Together in Inclusive Societies: A Challenge and a Goal.

Notably, in accordance with the order of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated July 24, 2015, Organizing Committee has been established to hold UNAOC 7th Global Forum on April 25-27, 2016.