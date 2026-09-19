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    Turkic Union of Composers established in Baku

    Cultural policy
    • 19 September, 2026
    • 17:41
    Turkic Union of Composers established in Baku

    Representatives of leading musical organizations from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Hungary have announced the establishment of the Turkic Union of Composers (TUC) within the 1st Congress of the Union of Composers of the Turkic World, Report informs.

    The parties signed the Baku Declaration, which laid the foundation for permanent professional cooperation between composers, musicologists, conservatories, music academies, and creative unions of Turkic countries.

    Thus, for the first time, cooperation between composers of Turkic countries has gained a unified institutional basis and a long-term international platform.

    The creation of the TUC specifically in Azerbaijan, which gifted Uzeyir Hajibayli, Gara Garayev, Fikret Amirov, and other brilliant composers to world culture and possesses rich musical traditions, carries a special symbolic significance.

    Turkic Union of Composers established in Baku
    Turkic Union of Composers established in Baku
    Turkic Union of Composers established in Baku
    Turkic Union of Composers established in Baku
    Turkic Union of Composers established in Baku
    Turkic Union of Composers established in Baku
    Turkic Union of Composers (TUC) Organization of Turkic States (OTS)
    Photo
    I Türk Dünyası Bəstəkarlar İttifaqının Qurultayı çərçivəsində "Turkic Union of Composers" təsis edilib
    Photo
    В Баку учрежден Союз композиторов тюркского мира

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