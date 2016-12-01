 Top
    Sheki plays host to 34th TURKSOY Permanent Council meeting - PHOTO

    Conference is chaired by TURKSOY chairman Dusen Kaseinov

    Sheki. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ The 34th meeting of the TURKSOY Permanent Council kicked off in Sheki district of Azerbaijan.

    North-west bureau of Report News Agency informs, the conference is chaired by TURKSOY chairman Dusen Kaseinov.

    Addressing the event, Azerbaijani Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev said that a number of events were held in Sheki throughout the year with the support of the TURKSOY and stressed the day as a day dedicated to the results.

    During the conference, exhibition of a number of fine art masters as well as art exhibition will be organized.

    Then, a press conference, awarding and closing ceremony of the year of "Cultural capital of the Turkic world - Sheki 2016" will be held. 

