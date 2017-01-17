Shakira honored in World Economic Forum in Davos

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ Colombian pop star Shakira received the World Economic Forum’s Crystal Award on Monday in recognition of her support for education and early childhood development. Report informs citing the foreign media.

Shakira is a UNICEF goodwill ambassador dedicated to early childhood development and the founder of the Pies Descalzos (Barefoot) Foundation, which was founded in 1997 to promote quality public education for Colombian children in vulnerable situations.

American actor, producer, director and social activist Forest Whitaker also received a Crystal Award in Davos for his leadership in peace-building and conflict-resolution efforts, while German violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter was recognized for her efforts to provide opportunities for young aspiring musicians.

47th World Economic Forum kicked off today in Davos. It will last until 20 January.