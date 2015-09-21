President Ilham Aliyev received world famous actor and film director Steven Seagal

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Alilyev has received world famous actor and film director Steven Seagal.

Report informs, Steven Seagal noted that he was pleased to visit Azerbaijan, saying he was deeply impressed by what he saw in the country.

Steven Seagal said he was amazed by the high level organization of the First European Games as well as the participation of a large number of athletes in the competitions. Hailing the unprecedented work related to the First European Games, Steven Seagal stressed the importance of promoting Azerbaijan`s achievements in the world.

The head of state thanked for kind words and said the First European Games was a historical event for the country and Europe.

President Ilham Aliyev said that by hosting the Games at a high level, Azerbaijan set standards of the European Games. The head of state said Azerbaijan became a place where various international events and important sport competitions are held.

Azerbaijan`s success in all areas, including in culture and sport were hailed during the meeting.