    Presentation of musical instruments acquired with support from Heydar Aliyev Foundation held

• 31 October, 2025

    • 31 October, 2025
    Presentation of musical instruments acquired with support from Heydar Aliyev Foundation held

    New musical instruments have been acquired for music schools under the Ministry of Culture on the initiative of Mehriban Aliyeva, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. The project aims to contribute to the development of music schools, enable young talents to receive higher-quality education, and ensure the preservation and transmission of musical culture to future generations.

    Report informs via AZERTAC that a presentation ceremony showcasing the newly acquired instruments was held at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

    Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, Arzu Aliyeva, and Alena Aliyeva also attended the event.

    Within the framework of the project, more than 70 musical instruments of 11 types have been provided to music schools in Baku and several regions. These include national instruments such as the tar, kamancha, qanun, and naghara, as well as violin, cello, grand piano, upright piano, and others. The instruments were both handcrafted by local masters and sourced from leading international manufacturers. Among them are "Carlovy" cellos and violins, "Petrof" grand pianos-produced by one of Europe"s leading acoustic piano manufacturers-and "Yamaha" pianos.

    Addressing the ceremony, Minister of Culture Adil Karimli highlighted the importance of the project initiated by First Vice-President of Azerbaijan and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva in advancing music education in both the capital and the regions. He expressed gratitude to the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for its ongoing support of culture, art, and the education of young talents.

    The event concluded with a concert featuring performances by pupils from music schools under the Ministry of Culture.

