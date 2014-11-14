​Opening Ceremony of the IV International Festival held in ADA

Baku. 14 November. REPORT. AZ / Today the Opening Ceremony of the IV International Festival was held in ADA University. Report informs, Azerbaijani and foreign students of this university as well as representatives of accredited diplomatic missions in Baku presented stands showing the culture of their countries, brochures with various information and national cuisine.

Deputy Rector of the University ADA Fariz Ismailzadeh speaking at the opening ceremony said that the university had foreign students from 32 countries, and such events help to develop international relations and find more friends of Azerbaijan in the world.

After the speeches, a concert with the participation of ADA students started. The students showed their national dances to spectators.