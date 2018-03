Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev honored Murad Magomedovich Kajlayev with Order of 'Friendship' ('Dostluq').

Report informs, the head of Azerbaijani state signed a relevant order.

M.M.Kajlayev was awarded for productive activities in development of Azerbaijani culture and art in the field of music and strengthening cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan.