Leyla Aliyeva participates in presentation of "Hirkan" documentary

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, took part in the presentation ceremony of the documentary "Hirkan," Report informs via AZERTAC.

The event was held on October 29 at the Heydar Aliyev Congress Center in Gabala. The film is the latest production within the framework of IDEA Public Union's special project "12 Wonders of Azerbaijan" and is dedicated to Hirkan National Park, one of Azerbaijan's natural treasures.

The documentary "Hirkan" showcases the unique ecosystem of this region, rich in rare flora and fauna, and highlights efforts to protect it. The film was directed by Igor Byshnev.

Under Leyla Aliyeva's leadership, eight documentaries have been produced to date as part of the project. These films have attracted significant interest from millions of viewers on social media, contributing to the promotion of Azerbaijan's rich natural heritage.

The "12 Wonders of Azerbaijan" project covers national parks representing diverse geographical regions and ecosystems of the country, including Aghgol, Shirvan, Hirkan, Altiaghaj, Absheron, Shahdagh, Goygol, Samur-Yalama, Gizilaghaj, Akhar-Bakhar, Ilisu, and Zangezur National Park, named after Academician Hasan Aliyev. These parks play a crucial role in preserving and showcasing Azerbaijan's natural heritage.