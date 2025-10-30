Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Leyla Aliyeva participates in presentation of "Hirkan" documentary

    Cultural policy
    • 30 October, 2025
    • 08:01
    Leyla Aliyeva participates in presentation of Hirkan documentary

    Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, took part in the presentation ceremony of the documentary "Hirkan," Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The event was held on October 29 at the Heydar Aliyev Congress Center in Gabala. The film is the latest production within the framework of IDEA Public Union's special project "12 Wonders of Azerbaijan" and is dedicated to Hirkan National Park, one of Azerbaijan's natural treasures.

    The documentary "Hirkan" showcases the unique ecosystem of this region, rich in rare flora and fauna, and highlights efforts to protect it. The film was directed by Igor Byshnev.

    Under Leyla Aliyeva's leadership, eight documentaries have been produced to date as part of the project. These films have attracted significant interest from millions of viewers on social media, contributing to the promotion of Azerbaijan's rich natural heritage.

    The "12 Wonders of Azerbaijan" project covers national parks representing diverse geographical regions and ecosystems of the country, including Aghgol, Shirvan, Hirkan, Altiaghaj, Absheron, Shahdagh, Goygol, Samur-Yalama, Gizilaghaj, Akhar-Bakhar, Ilisu, and Zangezur National Park, named after Academician Hasan Aliyev. These parks play a crucial role in preserving and showcasing Azerbaijan's natural heritage.

    Leyla Aliyeva IDEA Public Union Azerbaijan
    Photo
    Leyla Əliyeva "Hirkan" sənədli filminin təqdimatında iştirak edib
    Photo
    Лейла Алиева приняла участие в презентации документального фильма "Гиркан"

    Latest News

    08:39

    Golden Dome defense system may take 10-20 years, $1-4 trillion to build — Washington Post

    Other countries
    08:32

    US Fed cuts rates to lowest level in three years

    Finance
    08:24

    Xi, Trump finish 100-minute talks in South Korea's Busan

    Other countries
    08:18

    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan agree to strengthen their strategic partnership

    Foreign policy
    08:15

    Trump says South Korea will pay $350B for lowering tariffs

    Other countries
    08:08

    US hits another drug boat in international waters in Pacific

    Other countries
    08:01
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva participates in presentation of "Hirkan" documentary

    Cultural policy
    20:55

    Sahiba Gafarova: Türkiye stands with Azerbaijan in Karabakh's reconstruction

    Foreign policy
    20:45

    European Space Agency plans to engage in military satellites

    Other countries
    All News Feed