Rome. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ Italy-Azerbaijan Association of Friendship and Cooperation presented in Rome.

Report informs, in the event, head of the Association Dündar Keshaply spoke about the organization's activities, cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy in the cultural sphere, the community of the two countries.

Deputy Head of the Association of Friendship and Cooperation Italy-Azerbaijan, Rashad Gurbanov in turn, spoke about the future plans of the organization, such as the presentation of Azerbaijani sweets in Italy and etc.

The event was also attended by Adviser to the Azerbaijani Embassy in Italy, Vugar Hajiyev. He noted that, relations between the two countries are at a high level. The Ambassador stressed the importance of such events.

Then a video about Azerbaijan was presented. Then the guests were able to taste samples of Azerbaijani cuisine.