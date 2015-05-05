Italian-Azerbaijani Cooperation and Friendship Community created

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ Italy-Azerbaijan Cooperation and Friendship Community was founded.

Report was told by the organization. The founders of the Friendship Community are a journalist Dundar Keshapli form the Italian side and Rashad Gurbanov from the Azerbaijan side. The aim of the establishment of the organization is to strengthen the relations in tourism, culture, education, sports and give impetus to the development of relations between the two countries.

The presentation of the Community will be held on May 6.