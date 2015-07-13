Heydar Aliyev Foundation organizes Days of Azerbaijani Culture in Cannes

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ By the organization of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Azerbaijani Culture Days will be held in Cannes.

Report was told by the Foundation, the events will begin on July 14 and continue up to 31.

In the framework of the events, a variety of programs covering the Azerbaijani culture, jazz and national music, traditional modern art of Azerbaijan were made.

From July 14 this year, Azerbaijan will take part in traditional "Pyrotechnics Arts Festival" (Festival d'Art Pyrotechnique) starting at Cannes.

Azerbaijan is represented at the festival since 2013. This year's fireworks are distinguished by the nature of the competition. The competition will start with the performance of "Baku Fireworks Group" on July 14.

The exhibition will be open to people on July 16.