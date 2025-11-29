Film industry development identified as long-term strategic priority in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan has identified the development of its film industry and cinematography as a long-term strategic priority, Deputy Minister of Culture Farid Jafarov said at the roundtable "Development of Modern Film Production in CIS Countries," held in Lachin and organized by the Ministry of Culture together with the Presidential Special Representative Office in the district, Report informs.

Jafarov highlighted the mechanisms driving the film sector's recent progress, noting that over the past three years, the Azerbaijan Film Agency under the Ministry of Culture has provided financial support for more than 70 film projects commissioned by the state.

"Over 50 of these projects have already been completed and released. In total, more than 20 million manats ($11.8 million) in state support have been allocated to 34 local production companies. This investment serves as capital for the future growth of the national film industry," he said.

The deputy minister emphasized that the rebate mechanism-introduced by presidential decree to partially reimburse film production expenses-has given a major boost to the sector. "This mechanism creates a favorable environment for film production in our country and has already made Azerbaijan a more attractive filming location for foreign producers."

Jafarov also noted that Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia Film Days have been held in Azerbaijan, strengthening cultural exchange between the nations.