    'Fate of the King' film presented in Ecuador

    Audience introduced various materials in Spanish

    Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ Presentation of 'Fate of the King' feature film has been held in FLACSO University, Quito, under support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Azerbaijan and organized by the Ministry Culture and Heritage of the Republic of Ecuador as well as by Azerbaijani Embassy.

    Report was told at the Embassy of Azerbaijan to Brazil and Ecuador.

    In the event, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Brazil and Ecuador Elnur Sultanov provided information about 'Fate of the King'.

    In addition, 'Prayer' documentary, devoted to Khojaly genocide, has been presented in Incine Institute of Quito on March 31, 2016.

    Both show arouse interest of the local audience.

    During the event, the audience introduced various materials in Spanish. 

