Exhibition 'Second Life of Azerbaijani Carpets' opens at UN headquarters

A new exhibition celebrating Azerbaijan"s rich cultural heritage has opened at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. Titled "The Second Life of Azerbaijani Carpets", the showcase is organised by Azerbaijan"s Permanent Mission to the UN in partnership with Arts Council Azerbaijan.

According to Report, the opening ceremony brought together ambassadors accredited to the UN, diplomats and senior officials of the global body. The event was moderated by Vadim Gusman, Adviser to the Permanent Mission.

Speaking at the launch, Azerbaijan"s Permanent Representative to the UN, Tofiq Musayev, said the exhibition - held as part of the Year of Sovereignty and Constitution - highlights the country"s unique cultural legacy, particularly the deep-rooted tradition of carpet weaving. He stressed that by breathing new life into old or damaged carpets, the project not only preserves cultural heritage, but also promotes sustainability and responsible consumption.

Ambassador Musayev noted that the theme of the exhibition aligns closely with one of the UN"s core values - fostering intercultural dialogue and mutual understanding. He also underlined Azerbaijan"s recent election to UNESCO"s World Heritage Committee for the 2025–2029 term, expressing gratitude to member states for their trust and support.

The creator of the exhibition, artist Sona Guliyeva, explained that the more than 20 works on display combine traditional rugs from the 1980s–2000s with contemporary artistic expression, transforming them into entirely new visual forms. The project also advances the principles of recycling and urban cultural renewal, contributing to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Guliyeva thanked Azerbaijan"s Permanent Mission and Dadash Mammadov, head of Arts Council Azerbaijan, for their support in bringing the initiative to life.

Among the pieces attracting particular attention was a redesigned carpet featuring the podium of the UN General Assembly Hall, emblazoned with the word "Azerbaijan". Visitors also stopped to admire works depicting a pomegranate, the national musical instrument tar, a map symbolising Azerbaijan"s territorial integrity, and an Azerbaijani woman in traditional dress - with many taking photographs beside the exhibits.

Running until November 28, the exhibition aims to introduce international audiences to a creative fusion of Azerbaijan"s centuries-old carpet weaving tradition and modern artistic innovation.