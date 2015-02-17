 Top
    Close photo mode

    Establishment of joint tourist routes between Azerbaijan and Dagestan discussed

    Abulfas Garayev received Russian guests in Guba

    Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan received the Russian delegation in Guba headed by Minister of Culture of the Republic of Dagestan of the Russian Federation Zarema Butaeva and rector of the Moscow State Institute of Culture Tatyana Kuznetsova, who arrived on a visit to Azerbaijan.

    Report informs, information disseminated by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

    Issues of cooperation between the Republic of Dagestan and Azerbaijan in the field of culture and tourism discussed at the meeting.

    The establishment of joint tourist routes between Azerbaijan and Dagestan was also discussed.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi