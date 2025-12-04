Cifft's 37th World Tourism Film Awards ceremony opens in Guimarães

The 37th final ceremony of the International Committee of Tourism Film Festivals (CIFFT) has begun in the historic Portuguese city of Guimarães, Report informs.

Held at Teatro Jordano, the event will honor the world's best tourism films with the World Tourism Film Award 2025. Tourism professionals, creative agency representatives, production companies, journalists, and guests from countries including the UK, Spain, Colombia, Morocco, Germany, Greece, Poland, Sweden, and Switzerland are attending.

Tarana Maharramova, a journalist from Kaspi newspaper within the Global Media Group, is participating as a member of the festival jury.

The two-day event is organized by CIFFT and the Guimarães Municipality with support from Porto & North of Portugal Tourism.

More than 4,000 videos from over 50 countries competed this year across leading tourism and corporate film festivals. Awards will be presented in five main categories: city promotion, region promotion, country promotion, tourism products, and tourism services. Two special prizes - the Tourism Press Award, created with Normmal and involving UN Tourism, and the GreenWorking Awards - will also be presented.

Additional distinctions will be given, and participants will join networking sessions, expert panels, and cultural activities promoting exchange among leaders in destination marketing, creative industries, and communications.