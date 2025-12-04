Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Cifft's 37th World Tourism Film Awards ceremony opens in Guimarães

    Cultural policy
    • 04 December, 2025
    • 17:44
    Cifft's 37th World Tourism Film Awards ceremony opens in Guimarães

    The 37th final ceremony of the International Committee of Tourism Film Festivals (CIFFT) has begun in the historic Portuguese city of Guimarães, Report informs.

    Held at Teatro Jordano, the event will honor the world's best tourism films with the World Tourism Film Award 2025. Tourism professionals, creative agency representatives, production companies, journalists, and guests from countries including the UK, Spain, Colombia, Morocco, Germany, Greece, Poland, Sweden, and Switzerland are attending.

    Tarana Maharramova, a journalist from Kaspi newspaper within the Global Media Group, is participating as a member of the festival jury.

    The two-day event is organized by CIFFT and the Guimarães Municipality with support from Porto & North of Portugal Tourism.

    More than 4,000 videos from over 50 countries competed this year across leading tourism and corporate film festivals. Awards will be presented in five main categories: city promotion, region promotion, country promotion, tourism products, and tourism services. Two special prizes - the Tourism Press Award, created with Normmal and involving UN Tourism, and the GreenWorking Awards - will also be presented.

    Additional distinctions will be given, and participants will join networking sessions, expert panels, and cultural activities promoting exchange among leaders in destination marketing, creative industries, and communications.

    International Committee of Tourism Film Festivals Guimarães Normmal Tarana Maharramova World Tourism Film Award 2025
    Photo
    Dünya Turizm Filmlərinin mükafatlandırma mərasimi başlayıb

    Latest News

    19:20

    NARGIS Publishing House opens new exhibition 'Winter in Azerbaijan'

    Business
    19:07
    Photo
    Video

    Azerbaijan-UK military cooperation discussed in Baku

    Military
    18:44
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Latvia sign cooperation agreement in healthcare

    Health
    18:39

    Turkish, Armenian FMs hold brief talks in Vienna

    Region
    18:20

    Kyrgyzstan to use Pakistani ports to access regional and global markets

    Region
    18:07

    Azerbaijan boosts spending on imports from Türkiye

    Business
    17:59

    Azerbaijan and Georgia to discuss cooperation in education

    Foreign policy
    17:55

    Bayramov: Removing territorial claims from Armenia's Constitution will ensure lasting peace

    Foreign policy
    17:54

    Fidan: Closure of Minsk process made possible through Azerbaijan-Armenia joint efforts

    Region
    All News Feed