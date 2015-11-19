Book about Azerbaijani cuisine published in Moldova

Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ Presentation of the book of Natavan Makili-Aliyeva "Visiting real Bakuvian.Azerbaijan hospitality in the recipes" took place in Chisinau.

Report was told in the Azerbaijani Embassy to Moldova, the book was published at the initiative of the Embassy under the program for the development of cultural relations between Azerbaijan and Moldova.

Guests were shown materials on the history of the national cuisine of Azerbaijan,a variety of delicious dishes of Azerbaijani cuisine: Shah pilaf, dolma, lula-kebab, various snacks, and a variety of Azerbaijani national sweets: pakhlava, shekerbura and others. The event was accompanied by the Azerbaijani pop music and national dances.

All proceeds from the sale of this book will be directed to the needs of children from poor families through the Moldovan charitable organization "Children, Community, Family - CCF".