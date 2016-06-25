Belarussian version of Leyla Aliyeva's poems presented in Minsk

Baku. 25 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan's Embassy in Belarus has presented a Belarussian version of a book of poems of Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, Report informs.

According to the Embassy, before this publication Leyla Aliyeva's poems were published in Belarussian language in a number of literary newspapers and magazines ("7 дней", "Літаратура і Мастацтва" ("7 days", ("Literature and Art"), "Культура", "Полымя") "Culture", "Polymya").

Leyla Aliyeva's poems were translated from Russian by young Belarussian poet and translator, member of the Union of Writers Tatiana Siwiec.

The presentation ceremony of the book "Лист" ("Leaf") was attended by the representatives of Belarussian literary community, cultural figures, diplomatic corps accredited in the country, media representatives, Azerbaijani diaspora activists and Azerbaijani students studying in Minsk.

Addressing the event, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Belarus Isfandiyar Vahabzade noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus were developing in all areas, including in humanitarian sphere.

In her remarks, translator of the book Tatiana Siwiec praised Leyla Aliyeva's poems and thanked the staff of the Azerbaijani Embassy for their contribution to the translation of the book.