    Ballet written by Azerbaijan composer will be staged at UNESCO

    The ballet “Shadows of Gobustan” will be staged at UNESCO Headquarters

    Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ The ballet “Shadows of Gobustan” written by Azerbaijan composer Faraj Garayev will be staged at UNESCO Headquarters on 15 September with the support of the Permanent Delegation of Azerbaijan to UNESCO, Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan and Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Report informs citing the Permanent Delegation of Azerbaijan to UNESCO.

    In four sections, “Fire”, “Sun”, “Hunting”, and “Artist”, imaginary and poetic scenes of life of first residents of Gobustan were staged.

    Gobustan National Park was inscribed in the World Heritage List in 2007. Ancient rock engravings, caves, burials and other expositions are showcased in Gobustan Rock Art Cultural Landscape.

    The exposition entitled “Gobustan: at the dawn of civilizations”, will be presented in room “Des pas perdus” at UNESCO Headquarters, from 15 untill 19 September 2014 together with photos of rock engravings of Gobustan.    

