Baku hosted event dedicated to day of Romanian culture

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ Day of Romanian culture was marked at the monument of eminent Romanian composer George Enescu in Baku.

Report informs, the event was started with national anthems of both countries.

Speaking at the event, ambassador of Romania in Azerbaijan Dan Iancu told that our countries have strong cultural ties: “Culture builds bridges where differences exist, brings people together under single idea”.

Deputy head of Binagadi district executive power Aygun Aliyeva told that there are strong strategic relations between Azerbaijan and Romania. She expressed satisfaction on that monument of eminent Romanian composer has been installed in Binagadi district.

At the end of event the attendants read verses of Romanian poet Mihai Eminescu.