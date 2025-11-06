Baku Book Center hosts "Joy of Victory" literary-musical evening

The "Joy of Victory" literary-musical evening marking the fifth anniversary of the historic victory in the Patriotic War, was held at the Baku Book Center, bringing together renowned scientific, cultural and public figures, Report informs via AZERTAC.

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, and Arzu Aliyeva, Head of the Baku Media Center, attended the event.

The event commenced with the observing of a minute of silence to honor the sacred memory of martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for freedom and the territorial integrity of the Motherland.

Addressing the event, Gunel Rzayeva, Director of the Baku Book Center, noted that the heroism of the martyrs has always been a source of pride for the Azerbaijani people. She described the liberation of the Azerbaijani territories from nearly thirty years of enemy occupation by the valiant Azerbaijani Army led by the Azerbaijani President, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, as well as the restoration of the country's territorial integrity, as the most glorious page in the history of the independent Azerbaijani statehood.

In his remarks, Ilgar Fahmi, Secretary of the Azerbaijan Writers Union, highlighted the moral significance of the Victory claimed in the Patriotic War for the Azerbaijani people, and the exemplary role of valiance and heroism of the martyrs for future generations.

Other speakers included Ali Nur, Azerbaijani People's Artist, and father of martyr Rovshan Nurzada; Fatima Ismayilova, wife of unit commander of the Azerbaijan Special Forces, martyred warrant officer, Hero of the Patriotic War Jamal Ismayilov; and Malayka Majidova, mother of martyred Major Elchin Mansurov, Hero of the Patriotic War.

The artistic program followed featuring the Azerbaijani folk songs and composers' pieces performed by the soloists of the Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra after Gara Garayev, operating under the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall after Muslim Magomayev, and the Choir of the International Mugham Center after Jahangir Jahangirov.

The event also featured the screening of a video highlighting heroic scenes of the Azerbaijani Army during the 44-day Patriotic War, images of the liberated cities and villages, as well as the perpetuation of the memory of the martyrs.